BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are injured after a shooting Saturday night in South Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Ramsey Street for a report of a shooting at around 7:27 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two shooting victims.

The first victim is a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The second is a 36-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her body.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

