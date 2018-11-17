BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — One woman is in custody after police said she stabbed her father to death during an argument Friday.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Walton Court at 4:04 p.m. for a reported stabbing where they found 57-year-old Adam Taylor in his home with stab wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that 26-year-old Jessica Taylor got into an argument with her father when stabbed him several times. She was arrested and taken into custody.

Taylor was charged with first-degree murder and brought to the Central Booking and Intake Facility.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook