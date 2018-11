Anne Arundel County School Placed On Lockdown After School FightAn Anne Arundel County High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a fight broke out.

2 Dead, Dozens Hurt In Icy, Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-95A crash involving dozens of vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down Interstate 95 in South Baltimore Saturday morning.

'Check Your Lint Filter' | Firefighters Say Dryers No. 1 Cause Of House FiresLocal firefighters are urging residents to check their lint filter every time they run their dryer.

First Month Of Red Flag Law Draws 114 Requests For Removing GunsThe first month of the "Red Flag Law" drew more than 100 requests, with most coming from family members and spouses.

Baltimore Teacher Attacked Speaks Out, Forgives Student Who Hit HerThe Baltimore City School teacher at the center of a viral video showing her being punched in the face said she wants to put an end to all the speculation that came with the release of the video, mainly rumors that she is seeking revenge.

Police: Woman In Custody After Stabbing Her Father To DeathOne woman is in custody after police said she stabbed her father to death during an argument Friday.

Maryland First Snowstorm Means Hundreds Of Crashes Despite Roads Being TreatedMaryland got its first snowfall of 2018 early Thursday morning and brought motorists slushy road conditions for their commutes.

Maryland’s ‘Red Flag’ Law Turns Deadly: Officer Kills Man Who Refused To Turn In GunA 60-year-old man is dead after he was shot by an officer trying to enforce Maryland's new 'red flag' law in Ferndale Monday morning.

Goucher College Students Rally Against Hate After Racial Slur Found On Dorm BathroomGoucher College students want answers and accountability after someone scrawled a racial slur in campus bathroom.

Man Killed Friday Night In Central Baltimore ShootingPolice are investigating what is reported as the second shooting on Friday.