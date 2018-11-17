BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of a shooting Saturday in South Baltimore.

Officers were on patrol at 3:04 p.m. when they found a shooting victim in the 500 block of S. Catherine Street.

The victim is a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in the 400 block of Millington Avenue.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

