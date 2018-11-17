HYATTSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue helped local animal services rescue an injured bald eagle stuck in Little Bennett Creek.

William Cosey found the eagle and told the fire department about the stuck bird.

In a video posted by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, Cosey said he was waiting for a friend to come help him do some work on his barn.

Update~25800 blk Frederick Rd (Clarksburg) MCFRS continuing assisting wildlife rescue of a bald eagle. William Cosey first on scene describing what he saw. @mcfrsPIO @DavidPazos15 pic.twitter.com/nMRxZyYVtm — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) November 17, 2018

“I happened to look over my shoulder I see something bouncing around, a little curious bouncing around, and I got out to see what it was, and when I noticed what it was, it was a bald eagle, and he seen me, he got a little nervous and went into the creek,” Cosey said in the Twitter video. “So I ran over to the fire department and let someone know what was going on, and got back here as quick as I could to make sure he didn’t go any further down the creek,”

David Pazos, the county’s fire and rescue Public Information Officer, posted videos on Twitter showing the eagle floating and attempting to fly against the current as animal services scooped the bird out.

MCFRS on scene of 25800 blk of Frederick Rd (Clarksburg) assisting in wildlife rescue of a BALD EAGLE. pic.twitter.com/zQLXFVmYDF — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) November 17, 2018

The rescue team finally got the bird and a wader wrapped it in a cloth and removed it from the creek.

Pete Piringer, with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said in a tweet that firefighters notified the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Montgomery County Police and a local Raptor Rescue team. He said the bald eagle suffered some serious injury, but was rescued.

Injured Bald Eagle rescued in Hyattstown, from Little Bennett Creek A/F @mcfrs FS709, in area of @MarylandDNR Little Bennett Regional Park pic.twitter.com/P59CVfOKN6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 17, 2018

