TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County may expand their red light and speed camera program.

They are looking at a new contract with a different vendor that will evaluate their current system.

Baltimore County council will vote on the new contract Monday and the budget director considers it overall a better deal.

Motorists may soon see more speed and red light cameras in Baltimore County.

“From citizens and complaints that we’ve gotten, about speeding in school zones and once we placed a camera in that area we’ve seen remarks that they’ve seen speed go down,” said Shawn Vinson, Baltimore County police spokesman.

Baltimore County currently has ten red light cameras and 36 portable speed cameras that rotate to different school zones — a program helping baltimore county police make the roads safer.

“Where we have a high incident of speeding and accidents when we decide on a location of these cameras we are hoping the result is safer roadways throughout Baltimore County,” Vinson said.

The county is now reviewing a $21 million contract that would bring in a new vendor to evaluate the current system and determine if more cameras are needed.

“Baltimore County hasn’t looked at this program to be a revenue generator the main focus is safety we want the children to be safe coming to and from school we know three’s a problem with people running red lights if you run a red light you’re going to cause an accident,” Vinson said.

The new contract could also increase the locations for speed cameras from 61 to 78 and impose penalties on the vendor for system errors.

A county official had mistakenly reported that fines would increase but that was incorrect, red light violations are still $75 and speed camera violations are $40.

