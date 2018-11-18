OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Zynae Green celebrated her 7th birthday Sunday, but the little girl spent her birthday in a hospital bed after she was left brain-damaged after an electrical shock at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland back in June.

Zynae’s mom Rydricka Rosier posted a video to Facebook Sunday of people singing happy birthday to the girl.

“Today is my baby’s birthday 💜 Thanks to everyone for celebrating but it breaks my heart that she is here and not at home 😢 Five months since MGM did this to our family and still no help from them 😖 Our Zy Zy is a fighter but she needs help Please continue to pray and share this video We love you all #TeamZynae,” her mother wrote.

According to the family’s lawyers, a lawsuit will be filed Monday in a Prince George’s County courthouse with details of Zynae’s injuries.

6-Year-Old Girl Still In Critical Condition After Electrical Shock At MGM National Harbor

She can’t walk or talk and has been left in a semi-vegetative state, the lawyers said, after she was shocked by a handrail near a lit fountain on June 26.

Zynae was shocked with 120 volts of electricity — 10 times the amount need to light the handrail, according to the family’s legal team.

Rosier and a security guard were also shocked when they tried to pull Zynae off the railing.

Zynae went into cardiac arrest, but the resort didn’t have a defibrillator, the lawsuit will state.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but then was transferred to a Baltimore facility for care — two hours from her family’s Calvert area home.

The legal team said MGM hasn’t offered a dime to help with the girl’s care, but a company representative denied that to The New York Post.

The family’s lawyers say the resort rushed to complete the build — and the wiring was faulty.

“The incident at National Harbor was a tragic accident, and we are all heartbroken that Zynae Green and her family continue to suffer,’’ the rep told the Post. “We are committed to continue working with the family’s representative to reach a resolution.”

