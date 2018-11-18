BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot Saturday night in separate incidents that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Baltimore Police officers were called to the 800 block of West Lexington Street at 9:57 p.m. for a reported shooting where they found a 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her body.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

An hour later, officers reported to a second shooting in the 1700 block of Dundalk Avenue where they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2100, (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

