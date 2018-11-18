COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead and his son may be his alleged killer after a domestic-related shooting in Cockeysville Sunday afternoon.

According to Baltimore County Police, the son allegedly shot his father inside a home in the 14000 block of Cuba Road and fled the scene.

Police said the father died after he was transported to the hospital. He was 64 years old.

The 38-year-old son lived inside the home.

Police said other relatives were there when the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m.

At this time police said the father and son got into an argument about something. The son went to the basement and when the father went to check on him, the argument continued and the son shot his father.

The son fled in a vehicle but police did not provide a description.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

