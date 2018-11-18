  • WJZ 13On Air

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have activated a silver alert for a missing 89-year-old Pikesville man.

Ronald Fidel was last seen at 10 a..m. in the 3700 block of Pinelea Road.

He suffers from cognitive impairment.

Fidel is described as a while male, 5-foot5 and 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair. He is balding.

Police do not have a description of what he was last seen wearing, but said he’s traveling in a 2009 green Honda Accord with MD tags 57649HT.

Police did not provide a picture.

If you see him, call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-877-2222.

