COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police are searching for the suspects involved in two separate off-campus robberies Sunday evening.

According to police, the first robbery occurred in the 8100 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7 p.m.

That incident was at an area business and the suspects may have had a handgun.

UPDATE: The incident that occurred in the 8100 block of Baltimore Avenue has been updated to a robbery with a possible handgun. The robbery occurred inside a business. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 18, 2018

They fled the seen and were last seen heading toward Melbourne Place.

An armed robbery was also reported at Wake Forest and Guillford Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

An off-campus armed robbery has been reported at Wake Forest and Guilford Ave. Suspects, two male subjects armed with black handgun are not in custody Last seen running towards Calvert Rd . Be alert. Stay away from area. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 19, 2018

The two male suspects were armed with black handguns, police said.

Prince George’s County Police and university police are searching the area for the suspects.

They ask students and residents to remain vigilant.

At this time it’s not clear if the incidents are related.

Subjects are not in custody. UMPD and PGPD Officers are in the area and searching for the suspects. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. — UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) November 19, 2018

