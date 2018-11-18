COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police are searching for the suspects involved in two separate off-campus robberies Sunday evening.
According to police, the first robbery occurred in the 8100 block of Baltimore Avenue around 7 p.m.
That incident was at an area business and the suspects may have had a handgun.
They fled the seen and were last seen heading toward Melbourne Place.
An armed robbery was also reported at Wake Forest and Guillford Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
The two male suspects were armed with black handguns, police said.
Prince George’s County Police and university police are searching the area for the suspects.
They ask students and residents to remain vigilant.
At this time it’s not clear if the incidents are related.
