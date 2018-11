BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh gives an epic locker room speech after the Ravens beat the Bengals Sunday.

As Harbaugh listed the Ravens best plays the players chanted “GOOD!”

Jackson Carries 27 Times, Lifts Ravens Past Bengals 24-21

John Harbaugh's post-game speech in the Ravens locker room was… (wait for it) … GOOD! pic.twitter.com/LFgZMNxyXI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2018

The players and fans were pumped going into Sunday’s game after a bye week and hoping for the best after a heartbreaking loss to the Steelers.

