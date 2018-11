BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

Heavy fire and smoke was showing from a two-story home in the middle of a group of rowhomes in the 3100 block of Wilkens Avenue.

The fire did spread to three adjacent homes.

One woman had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

