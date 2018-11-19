LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A man caught on camera committing an armed carjacking was arrested after Prince George’s County police used the victim’s phone to track the stolen car.

Officers responded to the 14600 block of Baltimore Ave. in Laurel Sunday evening for a reported armed carjacking.

The investigation showed that 35-year-old Nelson Acevedo of Gaithersburg had used a handgun to demand the driver’s keys, using their car to flee the area.

The carjacking was captured by surveillance cameras at a nearby business and clearly showed Acevedo walking through a nearby parking lot.

Detectives were able to track the victim’s phone that had been left behind in the stolen car to Hyattsville where it was found, leading to Acevedo’s arrest.

A Laurel police officer brought the victim to Hyattsville where they positively identified Acevedo, who has been charged with carjacking.

