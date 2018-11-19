BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council will start the confirmation process for Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, who Mayor Catherine Pugh has chosen to be the city’s new police commissioner.

City Council President Jack Young, Councilman Robert Stokes, Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton, and Councilman Brandon Scott will travel to Fort Worth Dec 9 through Dec 11 to vet Fitzgerald.

While in Fort Worth, they will meet with “members of the clergy, citizen advocates, business leaders, local law enforcement officials, elected representatives and prominent civil rights attorneys.”

Joel Fitzgerald Chosen As Next Baltimore Police Commissioner

In Fort Worth, the council will meet with clergy, civil rights attorneys, various community members and elected officials. City Council President spoke about confirmation of next Police commissioner @wjz pic.twitter.com/MigDxqZ3l4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 19, 2018

Fitzgerald can’t officially become Baltimore’s next police commissioner until being confirmed by the city council, but he can serve on an interim basis before his official confirmation.

Pugh has said he will start work as interim commissioner after Thanksgiving.

