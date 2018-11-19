  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delaware crash, Pocomoke City

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man was seriously injured when he lost control of a drag car at a Delaware racetrack.

News outlets cite a Delaware State Police release that says the 34-year-old man from Pocomoke was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang at the US 13 Dragway and Delaware International Speedway on Saturday.

Police say the driver was making a timed pass by himself and lost control when he hit the eighth mile mark at a high speed and struck a guardrail. The car then struck a = post and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver was restrained with safety belts and was wearing a helmet. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The dragway was shut down for the rest of the weekend.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s