  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, cockeysville, Local TV

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are trying to determine what caused a person to drive their car into a post office building Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 11:43 a.m. for a report of a driver who ran their car into a post office building at 115 Wight Ave.

No one inside the post office was injured. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Baltimore County Police department is currently investigating the incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s