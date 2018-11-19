Comments
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are trying to determine what caused a person to drive their car into a post office building Monday morning.
Officers were called just before 11:43 a.m. for a report of a driver who ran their car into a post office building at 115 Wight Ave.
No one inside the post office was injured. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Baltimore County Police department is currently investigating the incident.
