COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are trying to determine what caused a person to drive their car into a post office building Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 11:43 a.m. for a report of a driver who ran their car into a post office building at 115 Wight Ave.

A shot of damage to the #Cockeysville Post Office after a vehicle ran into it today. ^EA pic.twitter.com/p1j0apHNbg — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 19, 2018

No one inside the post office was injured. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

One person has been transported, Priority 3, to a local hospital after a vehicle ran into the Cockeysville Post Office, 115 Wight Ave. DT 1144. ^EA — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 19, 2018

The Baltimore County Police department is currently investigating the incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook