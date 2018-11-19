ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Like being slapped in the face, Ellicott City reacts after KKK fliers were found on Main Steet, prompting investigations and outrage.

Ellicott City residents say there’s no room for hate on Main Street. The community is pushing back hard after racist fliers were found thrown around town this weekend.

Those who live and work in the area are nothing short of angry about the intrusion of intolerance and say that, in their welcoming community, the KKK’s efforts will backfire.

Hate-Filled Fliers Scattered Through Ellicott City, Police Searching For Suspects

Driven by intolerance and fueled by racism, fliers branded with the logo of the Ku Kluk Klan spilled onto the streets of Ellicott City this weekend.

“It’s not even a nice try. It’s like a complete fail,” said Sally Tennant, who owns Discoveries – which is located on Main St.

About 40 fliers were picked up in all. Police believe they might have been flung from a car window.

“I was reluctant to make a big deal about this because these people are cowards,” said Howard County councilman Jon Weinstein.

The councilman also said that the same fliers, containing out of state phone numbers, were also found in Catonsville.

Baltimore and Howard Counties were the latest to deal with a statewide string of hateful incidents.

“This is a sad indication of sort of where we are right now as a country,” said Weinstein. “But it is most definitely not where we are in Howard County.”

Main Street is already in a frenzy preparing to welcome holiday shoppers six months after devastating floods.

“It’s like being slapped in the face,” said Tennant. “Because it took every single person working together, regardless of their background to pull off and come together and help each other rebuild.”

Shop owners insist that the KKK has no power in a community stronger than ever.

“It’s a lot to deal with,” said Douglass Scheckelhoff. “But I certainly hope that people don’t see the people of this community in that light.”

While police are currently searching for whoever is responsible for the fliers, residents are floating the idea of holding a rally to reaffirm their beliefs that all people are accepted in Ellicott City. A date has not been set yet.

