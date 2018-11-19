  • WJZ 13On Air

DOWNSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A woman’s body has been found by search crews following the discovery of a wrecked boat.

But The Herald-Mail reports rescue workers don’t know how many people were on the Bass Tracker fiberglass boat found overturned Sunday morning on the Potomac River. Capt. Brian Albert with the Maryland Natural Resources Police says the boat was launched at Big Slackwater above Dam No. 4, and the body was found below the dam.

He says no one answered at the home of a local couple to whom the boat was registered, and the agency hasn’t been able to contact family members.

Albert says the fishing-style boat was new, and still in one piece.

If police couldn’t confirm only one person was aboard, the search was to resume at first light Monday.

