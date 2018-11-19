BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore commuters are finding new ways to get to work and home after the closing of the Harford Road Bridge Monday morning.

Traffic dropped from 22,000 vehicles a day to zero on the bridge over Herring Run in northeast Baltimore.

With concrete falling from the underside of the bridge and water gushing out of the cracks, the bridge is too far gone and will be replaced.

There has been much discussion and planning leading up to the closing, including whether at least part of the bridge could remain open, but the decision was reached to shut it down.

“Anything less than full closure would cost twice as much and take twice as long,” said Christopher Brown, project engineer.

The bridge will remain closed for three years. The cost of the replacement is $19 million and more traffic headaches than drivers might be willing to put up with.

Scott weaver, chief of bridge engineering, warned drivers to find other ways around.

“There’s obviously a massive impact to folks when it comes to that,” Weaver said. “You have a school nearby, there’s MTA bus routes, we’re coordinating with all our partners in that respect.”

The sidewalk across the bridge is also closed, but the Herring Run trail under the bridge is open.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook