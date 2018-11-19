PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who was rescued from a fire at an apartment complex in Parkville last week has died from his injuries.

Michael Anthony Carter, 33, was seriously injured by the fire, and authorities say he died from his injuries on Saturday.

The Baltimore County Fire Department responded to a call at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 13, about a fire in the 7700 block of Hillendale Rd.

Carter was rescued and taken to Shock Trauma. He was the only person inside at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were later able to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

