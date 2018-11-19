Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Shooting, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning in Baltimore.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 1000 block of Appleton St.

Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s