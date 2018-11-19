BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 39-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning in Baltimore.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 1000 block of Appleton St.

Responding officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook