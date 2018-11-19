ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The 15th annual “Maryland Remembers” Memorial was held inside the statehouse in Annapolis on Monday.

They carried photographs of children, parents, and friends killed in Maryland by drunk or drugged drivers.

“13 years ago, my son and his two best friends were in Severna Park and were hit by a drunk driver,” said Lisa Kirby. “His two best friends, both 16, passed.”

Diane Williams was the aunt of one of those victims.

“He was 16 years old, and so he remains 16 forever,” she added.

“In the past five years, 800 people have been killed in crashes involving impaired drivers,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Last year in Maryland, 22,000 DUI arrests were made, and police respond to dozens of alcohol or drug related crashes each week.

“We handled 20, 20 drug and alcohol related crashes in two days. 20 crashes throughout the state of Maryland,” said Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. William Pallozi.

