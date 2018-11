BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 4-year-old King Paylor.

Officials said King was last seen on November 16, 2018, in the 1000 block of Cameron Road.

King was described at 3 ft. tall and weighing 45 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a red, white, and black jacket and a Captain American hat.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

