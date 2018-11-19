  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:School Resource Officer, Wicomico High School

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a school resource officer used a stun gun on a student at a Maryland high school.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Wicomico High School spokesman Paul Butler says the officer stunned a student who didn’t respond to attempts to calm him down during a fight with another student Friday.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office charged 18-year-old Da-Mond Moore with assault and resisting arrest. Butler says he was hospitalized as a precaution.

Wicomico High School Principal Don Brady says Moore will remain out of school during an investigation.

School activity continued as normal that day, as Butler says the incident was confined to one classroom.

