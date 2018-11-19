BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old and 14-year-old have been arrested after police say they were found with a loaded gun and marijuana in their vehicle.

The two were arrested after Baltimore PD officers stopped their vehicle Sunday afternoon in the 3300 block of Westwood Ave.

During a search of the car, officers reportedly found a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun and marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Joshua Whittington, and the 14-year-old passenger were arrested.

Police say Whittington who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was charged with handgun violations.

The 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile. His name is not being released.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook