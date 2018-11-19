HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Three people wanted in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Cody Lynn were arrested over the weekend.

Lynn was found gunned down in his home last Monday on North Locust Street in Hagerstown.

Police Seek Suspect In Shooting Death Of Hagerstown Man

Frederick County detectives arrested 31-year-old Dewayne Dawkins and 50-year-old Angelique Booker Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Econo Lodge on Francis Scott Key Drive in Frederick.

Later that day at 11:16 a.m. the third suspect, 27-year-old Rahim Gibson was arrested in the 300 block of North Locust Street in Hagerstown.

All three men were taken to The Washington County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Dewayne Dawkins: first-and-second degree murder, first-and-second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon-conceal, loaded handgun on person, and various other firearm-related charges.

Angelique Booker: first-and-second-degree murder, first-and-second-degree-assault, reckless endangerment, and handgun in vehicle.

Rahim Gibson: first-and-second-degree-murder, first-and-second-degree-assault, conspiracy to commit first-and-second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, loaded handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun on person, and various other firearm-related charges.

Dawkins, Booker, and Gibson are currently being held without bond.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook