ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — A trash truck crashed into a home in Harford County Monday.

Chopper 13 was over the scene Monday where the truck crashed into a home in the 700 block Royal Mile Drive in Abingdon.

Hazmat was requested for leaking saddle tanks and other potential hazards. A Technical Rescue Team was also requested due to major damage to the home.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook