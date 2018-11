Jackson Carries 27 Times, Lifts Ravens Past Bengals 24-21Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson juked and sprinted for 117 yards in his first NFL start, Gus Edwards ran for 115 and the Baltimore Ravens ground out a 24-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

WATCH: Ravens John Harbaugh's Post-Game Locker Room Speech Was 'Good!'Ravens coach John Harbaugh gives an epic locker room speech after the Ravens beat the Bengals Sunday.

Flacco Out With Injury, Jackson Set To Replace Him Against BengalsHeisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson will start for the Ravens today as Joe Flacco is out with an injury.

No. 9 Ohio State Survives In OT, Beating Maryland 52-51Ninth-ranked Ohio State went to overtime to avoid one of the most stunning upsets in this college football season, defeating Maryland 52-51 Saturday when the Terrapins failed to convert a 2-point conversion after the potential game-tying touchdown.