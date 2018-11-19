  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Thanksgiving 2018, Transportation Security Administration

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Thanksgiving a few days away, travelers flying to meet family and friends wonder what food items are allowed through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Passengers can carry some food through a checkpoint while others have to be put in a checked bag.

Solid items like pies, cakes, and other baked goods can be carried through checkpoints but may require additional screening.

TSA officials suggest that liquids and gels such as eggnog, syrup, and jellies be put into checked bags. The general rule is, if it can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped, or poured, it should also go into a checked bag.

Thanksgiving-themed foods like wine, gravy, mashed potatoes, and canned fruits should be carefully packed in tightly sealed plastic tubs and in the case of glass containers, wrapped in bubble wrap.

The TSA made a helpful guide for packing Thanksgiving foods.

list of tsa food items TSA Food Packing Tips For Thanksgiving Travelers

