BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thanksgiving 2018 looms, in a good way, on the horizon. Cold, not chilly but cold temperatures loom on the horizon. Not necessarily in a good way. There will, indeed, be colder weather as we dive deep into the Winter months, but wind chills in the teens, at times this week, will get your attention. (Something tells me reading that last line just did!!) Let’s discuss.

The normals now are 55 & 36. 54 & 35 by Thursday. The forecast numbers on Wednesday are 47 & 23. And that 23° is before wind chill. Thanksgiving day will be blustery with a high of 33°, and a low of 21°. Before wind chill. Dayside Thanksgiving day it will easily feel, with wind chill, in the upper teens. But we are still in late fall and the numbers will come out of that slump and rise back to normal next weekend. A lil shot of the Polar Vortex it will be, and be done.

A month, or so, until the new season begins. Just call this week, “Spring training” for Winter. YIKES!

MB!

