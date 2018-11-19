BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A truly nice Monday, as we reached a pleasant high of 57 degrees, which is 2 degrees above our normal.

Some light showers or sprinkles overnight,will give way to a drier and partly sunny Tuesday with a high of 52. Colder air will begin to filter in by Wednesday as we drop back into the mid 40s the mid 20s at night.

A few flurries or a snow shower can develop as an arctic front will cross the region with a very cold Thanksgiving on the way.

Highs may only reach around 30 or so on Thursday, and with wind chills in the teens all day long.

We will get a slight warm up on Black Friday as we get to 38 degrees with dry weather continuing.

A warm up with showers is coming back for the weekend!

Have a safe holiday. Bob Turk

