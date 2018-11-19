BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A big crowd turned out in Fells Point Monday morning for an event you can only see on WJZ. It was the 21st annual Mammoth Manic Monday Meltdown.

Votes were tallied on WJZ.com for the best performance of the year, and the winner was the Loyola Blakefield Mother’s Club.

They took home the coveted Valentino.

“The Mother’s Club is the heartbeat of the school. They keep us rolling,” said Anthony Day, president of the Loyola Blakefield Mother’s Club. “We’re one big family and this is what families do. We come together to celebrate what it means to be Loyola, and we do it all in support of our Loyola dons.”

The big crowd began arriving for the award ceremony just after 4 a.m. Two spirit awards were handed out to Old Mill Middle School South and Goodwill of the Chesapeake.

“We are so excited we got the spirit award. We just want to thank everyone for having us here today. It’s been a great experience for us. We’ll be back,” said Erin Chester, music director of Old Mill South.

Goodwill of the Chesapeake celebrated with a large group of supporters.

“This is awesome. We have about 35 people that came out this morning. We’re really happy and excited,” said Goodwill of the Chesapeake CEO Lisa Rusyniak.

Other finalists included HCR ManorCare and Baltimore City Promotion and the Arts for Light City.

Manic Monday is held every Monday morning in front of Jimmy’s in Fells Point and can be seen only on WJZ at 6:15 a.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook