Filed Under:life sentence, Prince George's County Police

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — A bartender who pleaded guilty to killing three co-workers at a Maryland restaurant has been sentenced to life in prison.

News outlets report 42-year-old Karlief Moye was sentenced on Monday to three consecutive life terms in the January 2017 shooting that left 27-year-old Jin Chen, 46-year-old Sherwood Morgan and 28-year-old Xue Xin Zou dead.

Court testimony shows that Morgan got Moye a job at Blue Sunday Bar & Grill, but the restaurant’s opening was delayed, straining Moye’s finances. Prosecutors say Moye and the business owners disagreed about $2,100 he thought he was owed, leading to the shootings.

When police found Moye after a manhunt, he shot himself twice. Moye apologized to the victims’ families in court, and said he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2014 that changed his personality.

