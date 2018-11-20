Filed Under:Baltimore, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Kennedy Krieger Institute Festival Of Trees, Local TV, Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Kennedy Krieger Institute kicks off the holidays this weekend with the east coast’s largest holiday-themed festival.

The Festival of Trees will see the Maryland State Fairgrounds transform into a winter wonderland with over 900 trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses.

Guests can also enjoy shopping, SantaLand, holiday activities, and live entertainment every hour for children of all ages.

Hours for the festival are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. Sunday.

Santa will arrive for breakfast at 9:45 a.m. Friday to begin the festivities.

Proceeds from the festival benefit patient care, research, special education, and community programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

For more information on the event or directions, visit the Festival Website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s