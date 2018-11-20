TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Kennedy Krieger Institute kicks off the holidays this weekend with the east coast’s largest holiday-themed festival.

The Festival of Trees will see the Maryland State Fairgrounds transform into a winter wonderland with over 900 trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses.

Guests can also enjoy shopping, SantaLand, holiday activities, and live entertainment every hour for children of all ages.

Hours for the festival are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m – 5 p.m. Sunday.

Santa will arrive for breakfast at 9:45 a.m. Friday to begin the festivities.

Proceeds from the festival benefit patient care, research, special education, and community programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

For more information on the event or directions, visit the Festival Website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook