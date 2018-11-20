  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Frederick COunty Sheriff's Office, Hagerstown Police Department, Homicide Suspects

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Hagerstown Police worked with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend two homicide suspects they believed were in Frederick County. The suspects were identified as Angelique Booker, 50, and Dewayne Dawkins, 31.

Frederick County officials found Booker was registered at a room at the Econo Lodge off of Francis Scott Key Drive Sunday. They set up surveillance at the hotel and saw both suspects exiting one of the rooms. Both were taken into custody and transported back to Washington County.

Later that night, Hagerstown police arrested Rahim Gibson, 27.

The three are accused of shooting and killing Cody Lynn, 22, on the 200 block of Locust Street on Nov. 12.

They were charged with first and second degree murder and other charges relating to Lynn’s death.

All three are being held without bond.

