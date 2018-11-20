BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA is looking for pet food donations for their Kibble Connection program. The program collects and provides pet food for Meals on Wheels clients who have pets.

Pet food can be dropped off at the MD SPCA’s adoption center at 3300 Falls Road. It can also be purchased from the MD SPCA’s Amazon wish list. Both dry and wet dog and cat food of any brand can be accepted. The containers cannot be opened.

PLEASE SHARE: The MD SPCA is out of pet food for our Kibble Connection program that collects and provides pet food for Meals on Wheels clients who have pets. To ensure pet owners in need have pet food for their pets this holiday season, the MD SPCA is asking for food donations. pic.twitter.com/zvagCcznDI — Maryland SPCA (@MDSPCA) November 19, 2018

Monetary donations can be mailed to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland, 21211.

The Maryland SPCA is looking to collect enough food to help feed pets in the program through the end of the year.

The Kibble Connection program was started in 2008 after the Maryland SPCA learned that Meals on Wheels recipients were sharing their food deliveries with their pets. The Maryland SPCA said it has collected and had distributed more than 120,000 lbs. of pet food to pet owners in need.

