BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A police officer in Baltimore County is being treated at a local hospital for a possible exposure to fentanyl.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, the officer was helping at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Hanover Pike near Bortner Rd. just after 10:30 a.m.

Medics found a vial of suspected narcotics after evaluating one of the drivers involved.

The officer took the vial into evidence and arrested the driver, who has not yet been identified. She also searched the driver’s vehicle for other drugs.

Just over an hour later, while the officer was on her way back to the precinct with the suspect, she “began to feel nauseous.”

She stopped her vehicle in a parking lot at Hanover Pike and Glen Falls Rd.

The officer was then transported to a local hospital for possible fentanyl exposure. Police say the officer is in good condition.

