SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is warning of a phone scam in which a caller is spoofing the phone number for the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack.

At least five people have reported the call to police. They said the call appeared to come from the Salisbury Barrack, and when they answered, they said a man with “a heavy accent” said they needed to give him their name, date of birth, and social security number for a case they were involved in.

The phone scam has reached some one as far away as Texas.

Police say no one they have spoke to has fallen for the scam.

