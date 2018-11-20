Comments
WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — The Rolling Stones are going on tour next year. Starting April 20, they will visit 13 cities, including Washington D.C.
The band will come to the district May 31 at FedEx Field (technically in Landover, Md.)
They will also visit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Illinois.
Keith Richards tweeted “It’s great to be playing back in America. Feels like we’re coming home.”
Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.
