TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The treasurer for the campaign finance committee known as “The Friends of Joseph J. Minnick” has been charged with felony theft.

The announcement came Tuesday morning from State Prosecutor Emmet Davitt.

Charges allege that between July 9, 2013 and Sept. 17, 2017, 59-year-old Ronald Chesek of Severna Park used campaign funds for his own personal benefit and wrote numerous checks payable to himself from the Friends of Joseph J. Minnick’s campaign account for a total amount of $13,045.

If convicted, Chesek faces up to fifteen years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

