COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police at the University of Maryland are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a student on campus.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was taken at about 9 p.m. Monday after a female student told university police she was at the McKeldin Library when she saw the man expose himself.

That student and others chased him down the stairs.

If you recognize this man, you’re asked to call UMD police.

