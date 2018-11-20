BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I am having a debate with myself. Is it too early to discuss the big chill on the way for Thanksgiving? We’ve been mentioning this for a couple of days so there are no surprises here. No spoiler alert needed. That is a tomorrow night through Friday night deal though. This is Tuesday. Truth be told I do not want to confront this slice of the Polar Vortex when I’d rather confront a slice of pie.

(It has now been almost five minutes between typing this and the “slice of pie” line.)

The heck with it. We will see sun today, it will be seasonal today, and who wants to be the Grinch that stole Thanksgiving? Yet anyway.

But a little hint for ya…I’d do a lot of my pre-Thanksgiving running around today, and this evening, if possible. It will be FINE day for that.

Can’t wait to discuss the COLD tomorrow though, …wrote no one ever.

MB!

