BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several foods have been recalled recently due to some sort of contamination.

So whether you’re making your Thanksgiving meal or headed to someone else’s home for the holiday, you will want to avoid these foods:

ROMAINE LETTUCE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans “not to eat” romaine lettuce amid links to an E Coli outbreak. There have been 32 confirmed cases in 11 states, including one case here in Maryland.

JENNIE-O GROUND TURKEY: Jennie-O is recalling more than 91,000 pounds of raw turkey in an ongoing salmonella outbreak. The recall is the first tied to an outbreak the U.S. Department of Agriculture says is widespread. It has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.

PREPARED SALAD: This recall is from late October, but be mindful. Possibly contaminated corn is behind a slew of recalls involving prepared salads sold by major retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. GHSE, a Green Cove Springs, Florida company, is recalling 738 pounds of ready-to-eat salads that contain corn that may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

DUNCAN HINES CAKE MIX: A recall was issued for four types of Duncan Hines cake mix due to possible salmonella contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration. The voluntary recall was issued by Conagra Brands due to “a positive finding of Salmonella in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix that may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak that is currently being investigated by CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and FDA,” Conagra said in a statement.

CAP’N CRUNCH CEREAL: It could be a breakfast option — or a late night snack.Quaker Oats is voluntarily recalling some boxes of Cap’n Crunch Peanut Butter Crunch cereal because of potential salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated after routine testing revealed the cereal could contain bacteria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Finally, turkeys have not been recalled, but more than 74 cases of salmonella have been linked to raw turkey. The CDC announced the outbreak in July, but more people have gotten sick, bringing the total to 164 in 35 states. One person in California has died, and 63 people have been hospitalized. A dozen cases have been linked to the DMV — three in Maryland, 8 in Virginia and one case in Delaware.

