BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Families and friends will gather Thursday to share a holiday feast, but it can’t happen without a little preparation.

Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving eating out or staying at home, it’s all about planning ahead.

The kitchen staff at the Four Seasons in Baltimore is busy preparing a grand Thanksgiving Day feast.

“We love to be the experts here, we practice and we practice,” said Randall Matthews, executive chef.

Matthew wants guests to enjoy the holiday without the stress of cooking or cleaning.

“Takes a lot of ambition, we’re going all out this year, preparing a buffet this year for about 400 people,” Matthews said.

The hotel’s restaurant Wit and Wisdom is bringing an extra staff to accommodate this celebration and promises to have dishes to satisfy every palate.

“We have anything from sushi to turkey basted in smoke duck to traditional stuffing, so everything combined,” Matthew said.

And if you don’t want to leave it up to the experts on Thanksgiving Day, you’ll need to make sure you have all the right ingredients to cook the perfect meal at home.

Last minute shoppers packed the Safeway in Towson on Thanksgiving Eve.

“I like home cooking, I don’t like food with preservatives so I like natural cooking,” said Gini Pielke, who’s cooking her Thanksgiving meal at home.

Customers filled their carts to create their perfect feasts, to hopefully enjoy a stress-free holiday.

“Time and patience because when you have to cook for a certain number of people you have to make sure it’s done at the right time,” said Charlie Richbow, another home cooker.

So whether you stay home or head out for Thanksgiving it’s a day spent with loved ones.

“Family and friends, it’s always better when its made with love and you have people to share it with,” Richbow said.

If you’re still undecided on home-cooked versus going out with the family, Safeway will be open on Thanksgiving Day, with precooked meals if you don’t want to prepare anything.

