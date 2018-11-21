BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials say a man died of hypothermia, making his death the first cold-related death of the season in Maryland.

The Maryland Department Of Health and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner released that information Wednesday.

Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature falls below 95 degrees.

The man, who was 65 years of older, died in Garrett County.

There were 61 cold-related deaths during the 2017-18 winter season last year.

“Temperatures are expected to plummet across Maryland this Thanksgiving weekend,” said Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips. “If you must go outside, prevent cold-related illness, like hypothermia, by wearing layers and protecting your nose, ears, toes, and fingers. If you’re leaving town for the holiday weekend, pack a cold weather emergency car kit with blankets, warm clothes, an ice scraper, and food and water.”

The health department tracks conditions and cold-related illnesses and deaths from November through March.

Officials says some of the dangers associated with winter are hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning, and injuries from heat sources.

Individuals should also wear several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and waterproof boots or sturdy shoes to keep their feet warm and dry.

