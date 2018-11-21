Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
Filed Under:Damascus, Local TV

DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Four of the teens charged in the October Damascus High School sexual assaults are now being charged as adults.

The teens were arrested Wednesday morning in Montgomery County and taken to the Central Processing Unit.

Students Charged With Rape, Attempted Rape Charges As Police Investigate Allegations At Damascus High School

15-year-olds Jean Abedi, Kristian Lee and Will Smith have all been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape, and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

Caleb Thorpe, also 15, is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and four counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree rape.

The fifth teen charged in the assaults will still be charged as a juvenile.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s