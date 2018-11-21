BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury failed to reach a verdict Wednesday in a case where a man was charged with murdering a mother of eight.

That man’s attorney said the jury saw flaws in the case.

Darius Neal, a man police dubbed “Public Enemy Number One”, was charged with murdering Charmaine Wilson.

But on Wednesday, after two days of deliberation, a judge declared a mistrial because the jury could not agree on a verdict.

“With everything, all our family wants is justice for Charmaine,” a cousin of Wilson said.

After the decision, Charmaine’s family expressed disappointment.

“These are eight children that no longer have their mother, they are spending their second holiday without justice. We just want justice for Charmaine,” the cousin said.

Police accused Neal of shooting Wilson in June of 2017 on Gertrude Street in her west Baltimore neighborhood.

Police said the mother had recently called them because her son was being bullied.

She was later murdered.

“We believe in Darius very much,”

But Joshua Insley, the suspect’s attorney, said a star witness had credibility issues.

“The witness who said my client was the perpetrator also gave a version of events that was directly contradicted by the victim’s family,” Insley said. “He was satisfied that he was not convicted and he remains optimistic that he will get the right verdict,”

The case will go to trial again, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

“Today’s outcome will not stop us in our vigorous pursuit of justice,” The office said.

The councilmember who represents the district stood with the victim’s family after the judge announced a mistrial.

“There’s tension on both sides, there’s anxiety on both sides, but it doesn’t compare when your loved one has been murdered,” said Leon Pinkett, III, a Baltimore City Council member.

Now, because of the mistrial, and not a “guilty” verdict, the state is allowed to convene a new trial.

That process begins Monday.

