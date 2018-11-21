BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With less than 24 hours to go until Thanksgiving, many people are gearing up for a travel marathon in their dash to meet with family and friends.

Over a million people in Maryland are estimated to be driving or flying for the holiday by AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Here are some tips to hopefully make travelling as efficient as possible:

Push back traveling an extra day: You’ll be rushing and probably exhausted when you reach your destination but you won’t be sitting in as much traffic getting to dinner if you leave early enough in the day. The best days to drive or fly will be on Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday.

Check your traffic maps and apps: Some of the worst places for traffic congestion in the Baltimore Metro Area are MD-295, I-95, and I-695. Try to find alternate routes or plan to leave a lot earlier than planned.

30 Million Travelers Expected To Flood Airports For Thanksgiving

Make sure your car is road ready: No one wants to spend their holiday stranded on the side of the road somewhere. If you’re able to, take your car to a certified technician and make sure you won’t be one of the thousands of stranded motorists expected need AAA assistance this year.

If you’re flying, get to the airport early. Like, really early: BWI sees, a great increase in traffic congestion during the week of Thanksgiving, especially on the terminal roadway. The hourly garage is recommended for pickups and drop-offs as the first sixty minutes are free for customers.

Pack smart: If you’re flying and want to bring food, the TSA has a handy guide for what can be brought on with you and what needs to put into a checked bag.

If you’re enrolled, make use of TSA pre-check: Being enrolled in the pre-check program allows you to leave shoes, light outerwear, and their belt when going through some airports. You’ll also be able to keep your laptop in its case if you’re bringing it with you.

Be safe and have a great Thanksgiving holiday!

