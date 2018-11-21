Thanksgiving 2018Travel Tips, Recipes, Black Friday Deals & More
By George Solis
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was heavy traffic just about everywhere Wednesday night, as travelers are on their last leg trying to dash home for Thanksgiving.

Travel on Thursday is expected to be the easiest throughout the morning and day, but some were not willing to wait a second longer to reunite with family.

By Wednesday night, more than 54 millions Americans were expected to travel for Thanksgiving either at their final destination or well on their way.

Yvonne Ayers said she just started her road trip Wednesday night because of work.

Airports across the country were also seeing and screening millions of travelers.

“We’re actually going to surprise my niece. She doesn’t know we are coming,” A traveler said.

During what could be described as the “Super Bowl” day of travel, airline operation centers often work against the odds to make sure those surprises aren’t spoiled.

“Our primary goal is bags and people, where they want to be on time, all the time,” said Gregory Davis, American Airlines DC Op Center.

Wednesday night, weary passengers also arrived to Baltimore Penn Station.

“We have every available train car, we’ve added capacity wherever we could. We’ve also added staff to our station to make sure it’s easy to find your train and where you’re going when you get to the station,” said Christina Leeds, Amtrak spokesperson.

Chris Durosimmi, who came in from New York City, said he was tired, but nonetheless grateful.

“A lot more crowded than usual, that rush is definitely something to be aware of,” Durosimmi said. “It’s a good thing that I was able to make it down here without much delay,”

With the great American gateway of planes, trains and automobiles now slowly fading away into the rearview mirror, many are focusing now on the next Thanksgiving tradition trio that lies ahead.

“I’m hoping to have some good stuffing, good turkey tomorrow, and enjoy some good desserts,” said Jay Wilson, a traveler.

